Kentucky Senate Republicans eye Fayette County Public Schools' finances ahead of budget session

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Senate Republican leaders are closely monitoring Fayette County Public Schools' financial management as they prepare to allocate state funding to school districts in the upcoming legislative session.

During a legislative retreat in Bardstown this week, lawmakers made it clear they have concerns about the financial decisions made by both Fayette County Public Schools and Jefferson County Public Schools, which together educate about 20% of all Kentucky students.

"One of the biggest issues we have to deal with is the finances and the people who are handling the finances of our two biggest public school systems," Senate President Robert Stivers said.

The scrutiny comes after Fayette County Public Schools faced a multi-million dollar budget shortfall over the last few months that surprised many in the community. The district eventually balanced its budget by cutting unfilled positions, travel costs and other expenses.

However, community concern arose over some spending decisions by district leaders, with several lawmakers calling on Superintendent Demetrius Liggins to resign.

When asked if there would be closer oversight of how Fayette County Public Schools uses state dollars, Stivers indicated that heightened scrutiny is already in place.

"We're not going to have a closer eye, we already have a very close eye on how both those systems are performing," Stivers said.

