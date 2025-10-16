Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell stumbles and falls while walking to Senate vote

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell stumbled and fell while walking to the Senate floor for a vote this afternoon, creating a concerning moment on Capitol Hill.

The 83-year-old senator was able to grab the arm of a man walking with him, which helped soften his fall to the ground. Both that individual and a nearby police officer assisted McConnell back to his feet.

After getting up, McConnell smiled at cameras and continued on his way, appearing unharmed by the incident.

This is not the first time McConnell has experienced a fall. Previous incidents have resulted in him using a wheelchair temporarily.

McConnell, who holds the distinction of being the longest-serving senator in Kentucky history, announced he will not seek a record eighth term in office.