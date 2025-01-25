Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell votes against Pete Hegseth's confirmation

(LEX 18) — On Friday, the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense. However, Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell voted against the confirmation.

Hegseth was confirmed with a 51-50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote. McConnell was one of three Republicans who voted against the confirmation, the other two being Sen. Susan Collins from Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski from Alaska.

Sen. McConnell made the following comments in a press release:

“The most consequential cabinet official in any Administration is the Secretary of Defense. In the face of the gravest threats to U.S. national security interests since World War II, this position is even more important today.

“Major adversaries are working closer together to undermine U.S. interests around the world. And America’s military capabilities and defense industrial capacity are increasingly insufficient to deter or prevail in major conflict with China or Russia, especially given the real risk of simultaneous challenges from other adversaries like Iran or North Korea.

“Stewardship of the United States Armed Forces, and of the complex bureaucracy that exists to support them, is a massive and solemn responsibility. At the gravest moments, under the weight of this public trust, even the most capable and well-qualified leaders to set foot in the Pentagon have done so with great humility – from George Marshall harnessing American enterprise and Atlantic allies for the Cold War, to Caspar Weinberger orchestrating the Reagan build-up, to Bob Gates earning the wartime trust of two Commanders-in-Chief, of both parties.

“Mere desire to be a ‘change agent’ is not enough to fill these shoes. And ‘dust on boots’ fails even to distinguish this nominee from multiple predecessors of the last decade. Nor is it a precondition for success. Secretaries with distinguished combat experience and time in the trenches have failed at the job.

“Effective management of nearly 3 million military and civilian personnel, an annual budget of nearly $1 trillion, and alliances and partnerships around the world is a daily test with staggering consequences for the security of the American people and our global interests.

“Mr. Hegseth has failed, as yet, to demonstrate that he will pass this test. But as he assumes office, the consequences of failure are as high as they have ever been."

You can view the entire releaseby clicking here.