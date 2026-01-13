Kentucky senator proposes tougher penalties for students who assault teachers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Violence against teachers in Kentucky classrooms has increased post-pandemic, with data from the Kentucky Department of Education showing 25,000 incidents since 2021. Now, one lawmaker is pushing legislation to better protect educators from student violence.

"That's a jaw dropping number," said Senator Matt Nunn, the primary sponsor of Senate Bill 101.

Nunn says several teachers have approached him expressing fear for their safety at work. One teacher told him about the challenging classroom environment she faces every day.

"She said they have no respect for authority, no fear of consequences. She said I'm worried, I fear for my safety," Nunn said.

Nunn believes Senate Bill 101 can address these concerns. The proposed legislation includes several key provisions:

A one-year expulsion from school if a student physically injures school staff

Mandatory reporting of all attempted assaults on staff

Criminal penalties for failure to report these incidents

Authority for prosecutors to charge students 14 or older with felony assault as adults

The senator hopes these tougher consequences will deter student violence and help teachers feel safer in their workplace.

"(Every)body wants to feel safe when they go to work. I know I do. I think you do. People watching this, I'm sure, want to feel safe when they go to work," Nunn said

The bill extends protection beyond teachers to all school employees.

"It covers all school employees. Teachers are the focus because they often seem to be the brunt of these incidents, but it would cover cafeteria workers, janitors, anybody that works for the school, at a school function on school grounds," Nunn said.

The Kentucky Education Association is reviewing the proposed legislation. However, the organization's spokesperson said the group believes any legislation addressing the safety of teachers and staff is important.

