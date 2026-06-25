Kentucky serious crime drops for 2nd straight year, report shows

(LEX NEWS) — Serious crime in Kentucky fell for the second consecutive year, according to the 2025 Crime in Kentucky report released Thursday.

The report shows an overall decrease of 8.14% in reports of Category A crime from 2024 to 2025. Of the 23 categories of serious crime tracked in the report, 17 saw a decrease in crimes reported.

According to the report, notable decreases include an 11.25% drop in drug and narcotic offenses and a 15.64% decrease in homicide offenses. Class A felonies include high-level drug trafficking, first-degree rape, murder, and arson, and generally carry a sentence of 20 to 50 years in prison.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the results build on recent progress made by his administration.

"We want Kentuckians to be safe and feel safe in their communities, and the progress we're making to stop serious crime across the commonwealth is making a difference," Beshear said. "I want to thank our brave law enforcement and folks across Kentucky who are making a difference daily. Together, we're building a safer New Kentucky Home for our families."

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Philip Burnett Jr. credited partnerships across law enforcement agencies for the progress.

"The Kentucky State Police is proud to work with local, state and federal partners each day in our shared mission to build a safer commonwealth," Burnett said. "Thanks to their support, our people and our communities are better protected, and we're grateful for our continued collaboration."