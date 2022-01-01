Watch
Kentucky shelter working to locate pet owners post-tornado

Associated Press
Devastating images from Arkansas, western Kentucky, Missouri, southern Illinois and Tennessee show the devastation left behind by a series of tornadoes that blew through the region on Friday. As of Monday morning, officials have confirmed that at least 78 people in those states are dead, and dozens more are still missing.<br/>
Posted at 3:30 PM, Jan 01, 2022
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky animal shelter is doing its part to help with recovery from last month’s tornadoes by reuniting pets lost in the storm with their owners.

The Messenger reports the Hopkins County Animal shelter has taken in about 90 dogs and about 120 cats from the hard-hit community of Dawson Springs since Dec. 11. As of Tuesday there were still about 36 dogs left to be claimed and about 50 cats, and animals were still coming in.

To locate their owners, shelter volunteers are showing photos and talking to neighbors in the areas the animals were found.

