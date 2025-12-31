Kentucky smoke shops must obtain new licenses as tobacco retail law takes effect

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new Kentucky law requiring smoke shops to obtain updated retail licenses takes effect Jan. 1, marking a significant step in efforts to prevent youth vaping across the state.

The legislation, Senate Bill 100, passed during the 2025 legislative session after a two-year advocacy campaign led primarily by Kentucky youth, according to Shannon Baker, director of advocacy for the American Lung Association in Kentucky.

"We've worked on passage of tobacco retail licensure law in Kentucky for two years," Baker said. "When I say we I mean primarily a youth led campaign."

The new law empowers Kentucky's Alcoholic Beverage Control agency to conduct unannounced visits to smoke shops, ensuring they don't sell to anyone under 21 and only sell FDA-approved vape products.

Baker, who has been active in pushing to curb youth vaping, is among a group of community leaders looking to hold retailers accountable for illegally selling vape products to kids in Kentucky.

"The farther we kick this can down the road, the more kids fall prey to these illegal sales," Baker noted back in March.

The legislation was signed into law in March, with the application portal opening in November for smoke shops to apply for new licenses.

According to Steve McClain from the Kentucky Retail Federation, Kentucky's ABC expects to approve about 4,000 tobacco retailers for new licenses by the end of Dec. 31.

"The legislation was a long time in the making," Baker said, reflecting on the campaign's success.

Baker celebrated the youth-led effort that made the law possible.

"I celebrate Kentucky's youth for leading this campaign," Baker said.

While it remains unclear if a grace period will be allowed for retailers dealing with technical issues during the application process, Governor Beshear has announced that any retailer applying to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control by Jan. 1 will receive a provisional license.

Retailers who fail to comply may face fines and suspensions under the new requirements.

"It's important foremost however to keep these products out of kids hands," Baker said.

