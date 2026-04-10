Kentucky social worker earns global Rotary honor as state budget cuts threaten mental health services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — During National Volunteer Month, a social worker is receiving international recognition for her mental health advocacy, even as state budget cuts threaten the future of her profession.

Olivia Raley, a certified social worker and member of the Rotary Club of Bardstown, is one of only six Rotary International members worldwide honored by the Rotary People of Action, Champions of Tomorrow program. The initiative recognizes leaders aged 30 and under.

Raley is being recognized for her leadership in the Nelson County Yellow Tulip Project. Through the initiative, she has helped youth participants access mental health workshops and educational materials. The project also maintains yellow tulip Hope Gardens as symbols of hope to foster a culture of optimism and resilience.

"It's a project focused on mental health awareness and reducing the stigma. That's a big deal," Raley said.

Because of her leadership, more than 400 Nelson County students have attended mental health workshops, and she has helped more than 100 young volunteers gain expertise in advocating for mental health resources.

"We are changing people's lives," Raley said.

Raley, who has ties to Lexington, graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2018. She described social work as a natural calling.

"I left the field of social work for a very brief moment and you know what, I found my way back," Raley said.

However, Raley's recognition comes at a time when mental health resources face serious threats at the state level. When the Kentucky General Assembly reached an agreement this month on the state's final budget bill, Gov. Andy Beshear said it cuts Medicaid by $2.7 billion.

Beshear said the cuts will hurt Kentucky families, fuel the elimination of mental health services, and lead to a reduction of social workers.

When asked how much the potential cuts are at the forefront of her mind, Raley said she thinks about it constantly.

"We're all feeling the pressure of, are we next, is our job at risk?" Raley said.

In an email statement to LEX 18 regarding her international honor, Raley emphasized the importance of community support when mental health initiatives face challenges.

"I've thought about what I would say when I was made aware of this honor. The criteria for this award was to be under 30 years of age, an active rotarian, and to be a part of a project dedicated to bettering the community. That's what the Nelson County Yellow Tulip project encompasses," Raley said.

"This nomination was submitted by our club president and it was the only project from the United States to be acknowledged for 2025-2026 which is pretty incredible to represent in this manner when mental health is often defunded, ridiculed, or stigmatized," Raley said.

"Laura Vessels, Laura Schedleck, Marley Allendar, Jessica Bicket, Amanda Jones, Stacey Cornish, Misty Roller, Rachel Blandford, Teraca Ford, Catherine Beavers, Krystal Carrol, Jessica Sutcliffe, Kelley Huckabee, Bethlehem high school.... I thank you for your dedication for even making this project be successful, much less, your dedication to the youth of this community to make lasting impacts and for being irreplaceable community partners to come together and implement an initiative greater than ourselves," Raley said.

