Kentucky soldier dies from wounds sustained in enemy attack in Saudi Arabia, DOW reports

(LEX 18) — A Kentucky soldier has died from wounds he sustained during an enemy attack at a military base in Saudi Arabia, according to the U.S. Department of War.

The DOW reported that 26-year-old Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, of Glendale, Kentucky, died March 8, from injuries sustained during an enemy attack on March 1, 2026, at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. He was supporting Operation Epic Fury.

Pennington was assigned to 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, Fort Carson, Colorado. The incident is under investigation, the DOW detailed.

