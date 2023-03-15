Kentucky sports betting bill passes out of Senate committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — House Bill 551—the sports betting bill—passed out of the Senate committee Wednesday. The next step for this bill is the Senate floor.

Kentucky's sports betting bill easily passed out of the House, which represented the bill's first sign of progress in the current legislative session.

KY House already gave the sports betting bill the green light.



But the challenge for this issue is the more socially conservative Senate. So does the bill have a shot?



Well, a special meeting of the Senate Licensing committee is happening to consider the bill. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/AXaHgWkz7T — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) March 15, 2023

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Michael Meredith, says sports betting is already happening.

He points to estimates that say more than $1 billion is spent on illegal wagers in Kentucky per year. He says Kentuckians are also crossing borders to do it legally in other states.

In an effort to receive more support in the Senate, Meredith made some changes. He took out fantasy sports & online poker, which did exist in past bills.

He also made a change on the House floor before they voted. A small percentage of revenue will be used for problem gaming fund.

Opponents of the sports betting bill bring up concerns this will put millions in casinos’ pockets at the expense of Kentucky families.

The Family Foundation also voiced concern that kids will have access to online gambling and it will set them on a road towards addiction.

The KY Baptist Convention tells lawmakers “expanded gambling preys on poor people.”

The Commonwealth Policy Center brings up concerns over the impact sports betting would have on sports. They bring up examples of point shaving, etc.

Sen. Thayer, a sports betting supporter, says in an even numbered year, they would only need 20 votes to pass the bill. And he says they would be able to do that.

But in an odd-numbered year, a tax component bill needs 23 in the Senate. And he says that’s the issue.