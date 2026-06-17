Kentucky State Fair announces 2026 Texas Roadhouse Concert Series lineup

(LEX NEWS) — The Kentucky State Fair has announced the lineup for its 2026 Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, featuring a mix of nationally known performers and Kentucky artists during the fair's 11-day run in August.

The fair, scheduled for Aug. 20-30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center, will offer nightly concerts as part of a lineup that spans country, rock, gospel, R&B, and classic hits. According to a press release, fair admission includes access to the concert series, along with rides, exhibits, and other attractions.

According to the release, several Kentucky acts are featured prominently in the series, including bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, rock band Black Stone Cherry, country singer JD Shelburne, rising country artist Alex Miller, and Southern rock group Kentucky Headhunters.

Country artist Cooper Alan will open the series Aug. 20 with Shelburne as a special guest. Other headliners include R&B group Midnight Star, Christian band Cain, country singer Ernest, pop-punk band Boys Like Girls, rock tribute act Hairball, and classic rock veterans Foghat, according to the release.

The release states that one of the marquee performances will be Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder on Aug. 23, joined by T.G. Sheppard and Wade Hayes. Black Stone Cherry will take the stage Aug. 22 with The Goldy lockS Band.

The Happy Together Tour is scheduled for Aug. 25, featuring The Association, The Troggs, former Chicago lead singer Jason Scheff, Gary Puckett, The Fortunes, Ron Dante of The Archies, The Turtles, and The Vogues, the release notes.

According to the release, concerts will be held in Lot L at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with performances beginning at 8 p.m. nightly.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to Tickets | Buy Online | Kentucky State Fair.