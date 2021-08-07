Kentucky State Fair announces deal for advance admission tickets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Fair is rewarding those who buy tickets early with a discount.

Guests who buy tickets from August 7th to August 29th will pay $10 per person, which includes parking.

The fair is from August 19th through August 29th.

Advance admission tickets are only available online at this link.

“We’re excited to create additional affordable ticket options for fairgoers this year," president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, David S. Beck, said in a press release. "Our parking-inclusive early bird offering was so popular we decided to offer advance tickets that also include parking at an unbeatable price. We want to welcome as many people as possible at this year’s Kentucky State Fair,”

There will be three other discounts offered at this year's fair:

Military Sunday on August 22: Free admission for military members, veterans, and their families. Up to four people will be admitted for every military ID. Senior Day on August 24: Free admission for seniors 55 and older. Parking not included. Sensory Friendly morning on August 25: Tickets and wristband vouchers will be distributed through FEAT of Louisville and Kentucky Autism Training Center. Parking not included.

Regularly priced tickets at the gate are $10 and parking is $10 for a standard vehicle.