Kentucky state lawmaker prefiles bill to block transgender athletes from competing in women's sports

(LEX 18) — A Kentucky state lawmaker has prefiled a bill that would block transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.

The bill draft, prefiled by Representative Ryan Dotson (R-Winchester), would apply to public schools and universities. The measure says that participants for all athletic teams, activities, and sports would be based on the students' biological sex in order for them to compete.

"Simply put, I prefiled this legislation to protect the integrity of women's sports," Dotson said.

Dotson cited how sports can provide opportunities for women, specifically the ability to go to college, receive scholarships, and financial aid.

“We need to be realistic about the weight of these life-changing opportunities and ensure that fairness prevails.”

"Research shows that transgender women have a muscle-mass advantage over biological women, even if they take a testosterone suppressant," He added. "Allowing transgender women to participate in women’s sports gives transgender women an unfair advantage."

Kentucky is one of 30 states debating such a bill.