Kentucky State Parks launches photo contest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Parks has launched a photo contest that encourages visitors to capture some of the best parts of their stay.

Photos can be entered in the categories of camping, scenic, trails, and park activities and will be judged on factors including originality and artistic composition, officials said.

The contest aims to attract more travelers and showcase these "places of beauty, from scenic mountain views to tranquil beaches,” Kentucky Department of Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer said.

Photo submissions can be made through Oct. 31 and winners will be announced in December.

A grand prize winner will receive a two-night cottage stay, a Canon camera and a $100 Kentucky State Parks gift card. Four honorable mention categories will have first- and second-place winners, who will receive camping certificates and gift cards.