Kentucky State Parks to celebrate Cumberland Falls, the second-largest waterfall east of the Mississippi River

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been called the "Niagara of the South," and next week, the Kentucky State Parks will celebrate Cumberland Falls, the second-largest waterfall east of the Mississippi River.

"So 100 years of celebrations is a big thing for us. We were the third state park here in Kentucky to become a state park back in 1931," said Christian Hall, Cumberland Falls Lead Park Naturalist.

"So for us its all of this history and heritage that were able to look at and celebrate and remember and appreciate."The area features 20 different hiking trails, mountains of trees as far as the eye can see, and a variety of recreational programs like horseback riding and archery.

"A lot of the trails here were actually started back in the 30s," said Hall. "You'll see a lot of masonry work, a lot of stone work.

"You can also check out the famous moon bow. Cumberland Fall is the only state park in the country where you can see a moon bow every month. A moon bow is when the moon hits the mist of the falls just right and creates a rainbow over the falls.

Even though Hall works at Cumberland Falls, he says it doesn't feel like a job to him."My favorite thing about Cumberland Falls is that I get to drive here It's a little bit of a long drive, about an hour drive," said Hall.

"I drive here every morning and I pull into here and I go to start my day of work and it never starts because I love what I do."Hall says if you haven't been to the falls, it's a great place to visit."Years and years of really hard work have made this park what it is," said Hall.

