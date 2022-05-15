Watch
Kentucky State Police are investigating a double fatality in Knox County

LEX18
Posted at 10:23 AM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 10:23:47-04

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a double fatality.

On Saturday at 12:10 a.m. police were called to a three-car wreck on US 25E in the Bimble community of Knox County.

Investigation shows that Fredrick Cody Carnes, 23 of Pineville, was traveling north in the southbound lanes. Carnes collided head-on with a white Dodge Charger driven by a 16-year-old male of Girdler. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the Charger, a 17-year-old woman was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center for her injuries.

A third vehicle, driven by 41-year-old-Steven Cox was also struck during this incident. Mr. Cox wasn't injured in the collision.

