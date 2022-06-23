Kentucky State Police are investigating a drowning in Grant County

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a drowning in Dry Ridge.

Police say that they received a 911 call on Thursday, June 16th, of a three-year-old that was found in a family pool unresponsive. Family members attempted to save the child on the scene.

Grant County EMS responded to the scene and then transported the child to St. Elizabeth Hospital where they were able to get a pulse. They then transported the child to University of Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, UC Children's Hospital contacted State Police to report that the child had died.

The incident is under investigation. No foul play is suspected at this time.