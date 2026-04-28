Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing 24-year-old Paducah man last seen over two weeks ago

PADUCAH, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a 24-year-old man who has been reported missing from the Paducah area.

Troopers received a call on April 28 from an acquaintance expressing concern for Jay Edgar Harrison, a release from KSP reported. Police said Harrison had been staying with a family member in Paducah but has not been seen by them in over two weeks.

Harrison is described as a man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is around 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Investigators said he may have traveled to the Morganfield area.

Anyone with information on Harrison's whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or submit a tip through their website. Trooper Derek Scott is leading the ongoing investigation.