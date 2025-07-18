Kentucky State Police arrest man on drug trafficking charges

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Russell County man was arrested after approximately $25,000 worth of methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered during an investigation, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers from Post 15 were working with the Russell County Sheriff's Office to locate a wanted person at a home on Briar Patch Road when they noticed several people standing around an SUV with the back hatch open. KSP says that as officers approached the vehicle, they detected the smell of marijuana.

Upon investigation, troopers discovered approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine and eight ounces of suspected marijuana in the vehicle. Officers also found a large sum of cash and drug paraphernalia, the release states.

Buddy Bernard was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Russell County Detention Center, KSP says.