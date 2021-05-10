Kentucky State Police honor fallen officers in memorial ceremony

The day started at Post 12 in Frankfort where a wreath-laying ceremony was conducted for Trooper James McNeely.

In 1972, he drowned during a flood rescue mission. He was searching for two missing teens when his boat was swept over the Lock 4 Dam in Frankfort. The teens were found safe. His body was never found, but with new DNA technology, there is renewed hope.

"We actually have an open investigation for him to try and find his body in case it floated down the Kentucky River into another state," KSP Sgt. Bernis Napier said. "We've actually reached out to those states recently with some new DNA technology to see if he's one of their unidentified missing people."

After the ceremony for McNeely, the group drove to Frankfort Cemetery where water patrol officer David Childs was honored. He was with McNeely on the flood rescue mission in 1972 and also died.

Vehicle enforcement officer Jason Cammack was also honored for his sacrifice at Frankfort Cemetery.

"We want people to remember Jason and they do remember Jason for his optimism and humor and fun-loving demeanor and devotion to family," the wife of the deceased, Christy Cammack Stalcup said. "He loved what he did and was devoted to the public and loved serving the public."

Cammack died on Easter Sunday in 2000 when he crossed the I-64 median to try to stop a speeder. He crashed into a rock embankment and died. Every year since KSP has held a memorial ceremony for him.

"It's just really gratifying to know that he's not forgotten," Stalcup said. "That for the past 21 years, his sacrifice is remembered."

Three other fallen officers will be remembered this afternoon at 4 p.m. starting at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Those will be Trooper Bobby McCoun, Trooper Harold Toll, and Trooper Eric Chrisman.

KSP will continue remembering the ultimate sacrifice they all made for years to come.