Kentucky State Police honors 14 civilian employees for public safety contributions

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police recognized 14 civilian employees for their outstanding contributions to public safety, including two long-time employees who received special honors.

Jeff Brown of Albany received the 2024 Career Achievement Award after dedicating 27 years to maintaining Trooper Island Camp. Brown's work maintaining and improving nearly every building at the camp has impacted an estimated 17,000 children since 1998.

Master Trooper Scott Ferrell, Trooper Island Camp Commander, said, “Jeff has been a fixture at Trooper Island for many years and is great while interacting with the children that attend camp every summer.”

Jeremy Triplett, a 24-year KSP veteran, was named the 2024 Civilian of the Year for his leadership as forensic laboratory director.

KSP provided the following complete list of 2024 civilian employee awards:

Administrative Services Award

Donnie Webster, Event Coordinator I, Public Affairs Branch

Career Achievement Award

Jeff Brown, Mechanical Maintenance and Operations Supervisor, Trooper Island Camp

Commercial Vehicle Support Award

Brandon Arwood, Inspector I, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Central Region

Drivers Testing Award

Christy Eatmon, Certified Driver’s Test Examiner, Driver Testing Branch

Forensic Services Support Award

Kim Rogers, Forensic Scientist Specialist II, Central Laboratory Branch

Information Technology Award

Laurie Buchanan, Justice Program Administrator, Electronic Crime Branch

Police Communication Support Award

Carole Waldrop, Public Safety Telecommunicator II, Post 3, Bowling Green

Brittany Scroggins, Public Safety Telecommunicator III, Post 6, Dry Ridge

Christopher Taylor, Public Safety Telecommunicator III, Post 13, Hazard

Post Operations Support Award

Mike Johnson, Maintenance Worker, Post 1, Mayfield

Adam Wilson, Criminal Intelligence Analyst, Intelligence Branch

Records Technical Support

Michael Vanatta, Grants Administrator, Division of Records Management

Supervisor of the Year Award

Jeremy Triplett, Forensic Laboratory Director, KSP Forensic Laboratory System

Supplies Properties Management

Misty Stone, Facilities Maintenance Worker, KSP Headquarters

A release states, "KSP’s 800 civilian employees serve in a variety of roles, from telecommunications, maintenance and driver testing to information technology, public relations and records support."

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said, “Civilian personnel are vital to the success of this agency." He added, “They are the agency’s trusted partners working hand in hand with our troopers and officers, supporting everything from frontline response to long-term casework. Their dedication and loyalty do not go unnoticed.”