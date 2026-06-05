Kentucky State Police investigate 2-vehicle injury collision on US-127 bypass in Anderson County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lawrenceburg woman in was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on US-127 bypass south near the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County early Friday morning.

Kentucky State Police Post 12 in Frankfort received a call around 5:30 a.m. of the collision.

According to the investigation, a Toyota 4Runner operated by a woman was stopped in the right lane of travel after first colliding with a Chevrolet Traverse. Moments later, a tractor-trailer operated struck the Toyota 4Runner from the rear.

Anderson County EMS treated the woman at the scene before transporting her to UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington. She is currently stable with serious bodily injuries and continues to receive care at UK Hospital, according to KSP. The truck driver was not injured in the collision.

KSP was assisted on scene by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, Lawrenceburg Police Department and Anderson County Fire Department. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office investigated the prior non-injury collision separately.

The collision remains under investigation.

