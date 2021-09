GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Gallatin County Saturday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said they were requested by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office after the shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m.

KSP's critical incident response team conducted the investigation.

According to KSP, one man was sent to the hospital in Carroll County where he later died.

Police say no officers or anyone else were injured in the incident.