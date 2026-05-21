Kentucky State Police investigates fatal two-vehicle collision in Greenup County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Greenup County that killed a 21-year-old woman.

The crash happened at around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Industrial Parkway and County Road 1630.

Investigators said a vehicle driven by a woman, identified as Abigail Miller of Vanceburg, traveled left of center and struck another vehicle head-on. The Greenup County Coroner pronounced Miller deadat the scene.

The two occupants of the second vehicle were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, KSP added.

Kentucky State Police Post 14 continues to investigate the collision.