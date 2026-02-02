Kentucky State Police launches Valentine's Day sale for Trooper Teddy Project to help children

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police is offering a special Valentine's Day opportunity for residents to support children experiencing trauma through the purchase of Trooper Teddy Bears.

The agency's Trooper Teddy Valentine's Day Sale runs from Feb. 2-16, featuring the signature teddy bears at a KSP price of $20 each.

All proceeds will directly fund the Trooper Teddy Project, a program that provides comfort to children during traumatic events including severe illnesses, car accidents, abuse or involvement in critical incidents, KSP added.

"The children receiving support from this cause have experienced trauma that no one should have to go through, especially kids," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "The Trooper Teddy Project helps us wrap our arms around our most vulnerable population and can bring peace during some of the most difficult times."

The program operates entirely through charitable contributions and bear sales, ensuring every dollar goes toward purchasing additional bears for distribution.

The Trooper Teddy Project launched in December 1989 following a fundraiser hosted by then-First Lady Martha Wilkinson, which raised enough funds to purchase the program's first 2,000 bears. Since then, the bears have become an integral part of KSP's efforts to support Kentucky children.

"Trooper Teddy Bears allow our troopers to connect with children during some of the most challenging moments they may face," KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said. "This program is about compassion, trust and reminding children that they are not alone."

The first 50 customers who order online during the Valentine's Day sale will receive a free Trooper Teddy sticker and KSP pencil as an added bonus.

Trooper Teddy Bears can be purchased online or in person at any KSP Post. Online orders can be shipped for an additional fee or picked up at a local KSP Post at no cost. The program accepts both bear purchases and tax-deductible contributions through its website.

