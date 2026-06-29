Kentucky State Police Mustang GT enters national best-looking cruiser contest, needs your vote

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Kentucky State Police are asking the public to vote for their entry in the 2026 Best Looking Cruiser Contest, held annually by the American Association of State Troopers. Voting runs through Friday, July 10, at 12 p.m. EDT.

The winning photo earns the cover of the association's 2027 calendar.

This year's entry features a 2024 Mustang GT cruiser photographed outside the KSP Academy in Frankfort. The image is designed to highlight the dedication and training required to become a trooper and serves as a tribute to fallen officers.

"The men and women of the Kentucky State Police represent the very best of public service," Beshear said. "I encourage every Kentuckian to show their support by voting in this national contest."

The Kentucky State Police have 39 troopers, officers and patrolmen who lost their lives in the line of duty. Among them was Trooper James W. McNeely, who drowned during a rescue mission on the Kentucky River in 1972 and whose body was never recovered, according to KSP.

In 2015, KSP unveiled a nearly 10-foot-tall bronze statue titled "The Trooper" in front of the Academy Building. The statue was created in McNeely's likeness and depicts a trooper walking toward the future to serve the citizens of Kentucky.

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. said the contest photo captures what the agency stands for.

"This year's contest photo symbolizes what it means to be a Kentucky State Police trooper, by showcasing the devotion, hard work, commitment and sacrifice that our troopers give to their local communities daily," Burnett said. "We would be humbled and honored to have your vote and support on social media."

KSP has placed in the top five in the past eight years, including back-to-back wins in 2021 and 2022. The Florida Highway Patrol won the competition last year.

Kentuckians can vote once per device. Throughout the contest, KSP will share behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot and exclusive content on the agency's social media pages.

