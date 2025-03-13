Kentucky State Police preserving history of inclusion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The idea of a career in law enforcement started at a young age for Katan Parker, but he kept it buried until one fateful trip to the movies.

“Me and my mother and my brother, we saw a car stopped on the side of the road. We got out to help them," Parker said.

"Whenever the fire department and cops arrived, I talked to them and stayed there to help. That was the night that made me think to start applying and see where this goes.”

One moment kick-started Parker's passion, now a six-year trooper with Kentucky State Police.

The agency has prided itself on being inclusive to anyone who wants to protect and serve.

“We definitely want our academy classes to reflect the communities in which they serve. We honor the rich heritage of KSP. Not just African American history but women’s history, Hispanic history," KSP spokesperson Sherry Bray said.

"It’s important to us. Every person who has served in our agency is part of our legacy and part of our history, no matter what their race or gender is.”

A legacy that dates back to 1948, KSP pays homage to their history of inclusion, from Millard Powell West, the first black KSP trooper in 1968 or Sandra Schonecker-TAylor, the first woman sworn in as a trooper in 1978.

Sherry Bray has been a part of this agency long enough to see consistent standards for their troopers and the push to make sure the community knows that.

“We are reaching out to high school students with our youth academy program. We have an apprenticeship program to bridge the gap between high school and 21 years of age which is what you have to be to become a trooper," Bray said.

"We are absolutely reaching out across the state, trying our very best to share what KSP has to offer and that we’re open to all candidates.”

Trooper Parker has become a beacon for that message, wanting to shine a light on the equity within the agency.

He wants to provide the community a positive presence that he didn't have growing up.

“I don’t remember ever laying eyes on a state trooper because I was a city boy. I don’t feel like I ever saw a state trooper until I was a grown adult," Parker said.

"Whenever they put me in this position, the first thing I wanted to do was get into the city with the city kids because I was one of those kids and I never saw a state trooper so that’s what I’m doing.”

The hope is Parker doesn't just standout because of being a black man in uniform, but that he is making a positive impact to those he serves.

Trooper Parker just started a new program called "Scoop with a Trooper" to connect with kids in his community and instill a feeling of comfort when they see someone in uniform.

"They get to the point where they’re comfortable with me and they like to talk to me. I’ve had a few of them switch up and say they want to be a police officer when they grow up. That’s happened a few times and it makes me happy to hear that.”

If you want to learn more about the Kentucky State Police and/or have an interest in law enforcement, click here.