Kentucky State Police search for escaped inmate in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in Madison County.

KSP describes 34-year-old Ester J. Stevenson from Corbin as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 194 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and has several tattoos on his chest and arms. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray sweatpants, and a white hat.

KSP says that Stevenson was serving a sentence for "Trafficking Cont Sub 1st degree- 1st offense-Methamphetamine > 2gms and Persistent Felony Offender 2nd degree."

Stevenson is known to frequent Knox, Corbin, Woodbine, and surrounding counties, KSP says.

Anyone with information about Stevenson's location is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.