Kentucky State Police search for Richmond man missing since October

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a Richmond man who has been missing for two months.

63-year-old Kevin Samuel McCullough was last seen on Oct. 15 near a residence on Moran Summit Road in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police Post 7 in Richmond.

KSP says McCullough is described as approximately 5'10' tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information about McCullough's whereabouts to contact KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404 or 1-800-222-5555.

The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Darrell Hutchison and remains ongoing.