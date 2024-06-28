2 missing girls last seen in Pike County found: KSP reports

UPDATE: Friday, June 28 at 12:15 p.m.

SHELBY VALLEY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that the two girls, who were reported missing on Thursday in Pike County, have been located and are safe.

Original Story:

The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post asked the community for help on Friday in finding two missing 12-year-old girls who were last seen on Thursday in Pike County.

Upon investigating, police indicated two juveniles from Shelby Valley, were last seen at around 11 a.m. on Thursday in the Shelby Valley community of Pike County.

Anyone with information on their location was asked by KSP to call 606-433-7711.

The investigation is currently ongoing, police reported.