Kentucky State Police searching for London woman missing for more than a week

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating the disappearance of a 45-year-old London woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Kentucky State Police Post 11 reported that Ida J. Hicks was last seen on Jan. 11 at around 7 p.m. in the area of Highway 30 near the Laurel-Jackson County line.

Hicks is described by officials as standing at around 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, with blue eyes and brown, and shoulder-length hair. Police said a clothing description is not available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Hicks' whereabouts is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.