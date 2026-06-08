Kentucky State Police searching for missing Morgan County man last seen in Nevada

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 22-year-old Morgan County man who was last seen in Nevada while driving back to Kentucky.

KSP detailed that Landen Collins was reported missing after leaving California en route to West Liberty. He was last contacted Thursday, June 4, at around 5 p.m. in Fallon, Nevada.

Collins is believed to be driving a black 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Anyone who has seen Collins, his vehicle, or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 8 at 606-784-4127 or their local law enforcement agency immediately.

