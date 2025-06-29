Kentucky State Police searching for missing Pike County woman

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a Pikeville woman who has been missing for several days.

38-year-old Tiffany Murphy was last seen on Monday in the Island Creek community of Pike County, according to authorities.

Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post began investigating the disappearance after being contacted on Friday.

Murphy is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 132 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Murphy's whereabouts is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.