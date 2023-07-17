Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Kentucky State Police seeking third consecutive win for ‘Best-Looking Cruiser’

2023 Cruiser Contest Pic_Coal Mine_V2 (1).jpg
KSP
Car, Coal Mine, Hazard, Tahoe, Car, Police Car, Transportation, Vehicle
2023 Cruiser Contest Pic_Coal Mine_V2 (1).jpg
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 11:04:20-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is seeking its third consecutive win as "America’s Best-Looking Cruiser" and asking Kentuckians to vote online in support of the agency.

For the 2023 entry, KSP wrapped a 2022 Dodge Charger with a blue and white paint scheme to match the markings of a 1978 Ford cruiser. The photo was captured at the Blue Diamond Coal Co. in Hazard.

2023 Cruiser Contest Pic_Coal Mine_V2 (1).jpg
Car, Coal Mine, Hazard, Tahoe, Car, Police Car, Transportation, Vehicle

Voting begins at 10 a.m. Monday, July 17 and ends at 8 a.m. Monday, July 31. The top 13 finishers will earn a spot on the 2024 calendar.

KSP won back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022. The agency has placed in the ‘Top 3’ in the past four years.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth