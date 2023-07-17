Kentucky State Police seeking third consecutive win for ‘Best-Looking Cruiser’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is seeking its third consecutive win as "America’s Best-Looking Cruiser" and asking Kentuckians to vote online in support of the agency.
For the 2023 entry, KSP wrapped a 2022 Dodge Charger with a blue and white paint scheme to match the markings of a 1978 Ford cruiser. The photo was captured at the Blue Diamond Coal Co. in Hazard.
Voting begins at 10 a.m. Monday, July 17 and ends at 8 a.m. Monday, July 31. The top 13 finishers will earn a spot on the 2024 calendar.
KSP won back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022. The agency has placed in the ‘Top 3’ in the past four years.