Kentucky State Police seeking third consecutive win for ‘Best-Looking Cruiser’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is seeking its third consecutive win as "America’s Best-Looking Cruiser" and asking Kentuckians to vote online in support of the agency.

For the 2023 entry, KSP wrapped a 2022 Dodge Charger with a blue and white paint scheme to match the markings of a 1978 Ford cruiser. The photo was captured at the Blue Diamond Coal Co. in Hazard.

KSP Car, Coal Mine, Hazard, Tahoe, Car, Police Car, Transportation, Vehicle

Voting begins at 10 a.m. Monday, July 17 and ends at 8 a.m. Monday, July 31. The top 13 finishers will earn a spot on the 2024 calendar.

KSP won back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022. The agency has placed in the ‘Top 3’ in the past four years.