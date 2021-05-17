Kentucky State Police to hold Special Olympics fundraiser

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police is conducting a fundraiser for Special Olympics.

Starting Monday, the agency will park cruisers at 16 locations statewide for a week. People are encouraged to cover the cruisers with custom stickers for a minimum donation of $1, State Police said in a news release.

The Cover the Cruiser donations will go directly to Special Olympics Kentucky. The annual state summer games are scheduled to be held in person June 5 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

Kentucky State Police raised $16,200 for Special Olympics athletes last year.

