Kentucky State Representative found innocent in DUI case

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — District 90 State Representative Derek Lewis (R) was acquitted of a DUI charge on Wednesday night.

"After waiting over a year to go to trial due to circumstances beyond my control, today I was found innocent by a jury of my peers," Lewis wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday." I appreciate the men and women of the jury for giving careful consideration to the facts of this case, as well as to my family and friends for standing by me during this extremely difficult time. Today's verdict is a reminder that we still live in the greatest nation on earth, and that truth can and will prevail. I look forward to putting this behind me and continuing my work on behalf of the people of Clay, Leslie, and Laurel counties. I especially want to thank Conrad Cessna for his legal counsel and guidance through this process."

Lewis was arrested back in April 2020. According to an arrest citation, Lewis' truck was found by deputies against a split-rail fence down in a culvert along Hatcher Road at approximately 1:55 a.m on April 16. Deputies were en route to a complaint call on Hatcher Road when they located Lewis' green Chevorlet Silverado truck against a split-rail fence. Deputies stopped to check on the driver and detected the odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the driver. An investigation was conducted and deputies determined that the Lewis was determined to be under the influence and was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense.

However, that charge has been dropped after Lewis was acquitted.