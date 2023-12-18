Kentucky state senator recovering after serious injury involving horse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky state senator Amanda Mays Bledsoe (R-Lexington) is recovering after being seriously hurt while caring for the family's horse.

The state senator says it happened Friday afternoon and that she was "unexpectedly kicked in the face" by the horse, which resulted in needing to undergo emergency surgery over the weekend.

"While this injury is serious, I am eternally grateful that I believe I will make a full recovery and will not have any long-term or permanent damage," Sen. Bledsoe said in a statement.

The state senator was taken to the hospital and then the UK Hospital Trauma Critical Care Center for treatment.

"There is never a convenient time to be injured; it's even less fortunate to have this happen right before the holidays and the start of the 2024 session," she said. "While the road to full recovery will not be easy, this will not keep me down for long. I look forward to returning to Frankfort and getting back to work as soon as possible."

