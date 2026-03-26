Kentucky State University announces 5-year plan to transition into a leading polytechnic institution

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State University is partnering with state lawmakers on proposed legislation that would transition the school into a leading polytechnic institution over the next five years.

Introduced by Chairman Chris McDaniel, with support from Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne, the plan includes a $50 million investment for a new Health Sciences Building and up to $50 million for campus infrastructure modernization.

"This is not a departure from who we are—it is an investment in who we will become," Kentucky State University President Koffi C. Akakpo said.

The 140-year-old university will keep its name and maintain its historic mission as a public, research-comprehensive, Historically Black Land-grant institution. The legislation ensures no reduction in base state funding while expanding career-aligned academic offerings, online learning, and teacher education.

"The name of Kentucky State University will not change. Our mission will not change. Our commitment to students, faculty, staff, and the Commonwealth will only grow stronger," Akakpo said.

The transition plan includes a declaration of financial exigency. University officials said this measure provides the flexibility needed to implement structural improvements responsibly.

"We recognize that this language carries weight. However, it is also a tool that allows us to stabilize, strengthen, and move forward with purpose," Akakpo said.

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education will provide oversight and partnership throughout the transition. The university will also participate in the Commonwealth's eMARS system to strengthen financial accountability.

"Kentucky State University will emerge from this moment stronger, more innovative, and better positioned to serve our students and the Commonwealth for generations to come," Akakpo said.