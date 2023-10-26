Kentucky State University announces new partnership with KCTCS

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State University's partnership with the Kentucky Community Technical College System begins today. Students studying at KCTCS will have new pathways to attend KSU to pursue a four-year degree and more. It also allows more students from around the state to get their education from KSU online.

KSU’s president, Dr. Koffi Akakpo, says, "So a student from all 120 counties or all 16 colleges can take advantage of this right from their associate degree, or RN degree, they can go on to their BSN, and DNP — right through this partnership."

The new partnership highlights enhancing education, offering industry-related curricula, providing scholarships, financial aid and more. Sydney Linton wasn't looking for a traditional college experience when she graduated high school.

She says, "I really just wanted to be with my family still and working. And I started working at Wilson Nursery right after I graduated and I found this love and passion for plants and entomology that I’d never knew I had."

She started attending the KCTC system before getting accepted and transferring to KSU to study agriculture with a focus in food and development. She shared her story. She explains that this pathway allowed her to work and get an education.

Linton says, "So going to BCTC I could take five to six classes a semester and still work 30 to 50 hours a week and it, I made the dean’s list two semesters. So, I mean I never fell behind."

The acting president at KCTCS, Dr. Larry Ferguson, says with the number of open jobs climbing in the state, it's important to make sure that the people who want to live and grow in the bluegrass have the right skill sets.

He says, "That is the key, providing an ease for them to get into higher education which is our overall mission as KCTCS and one that makes Kentucky State a natural partner for us."

KSU's president says enrollment has dropped over the past few years. He believes this partnership will play a key role in growing. He says the partnership will expand to include more academic programs. Dr. Akakpo once worked with KCTCS and says that this partnership was a step in the right direction.

"I know the benefit this can bring to KSU and we're gonna work on it. It's not, we're not gonna take it for granted -- but we have some work to do and we're gonna do it,” says Dr. Akakpo.

