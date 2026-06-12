Kentucky State University gets new academic structure as it transitions to polytechnic institution

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Council on Postsecondary Education approved a new academic structure for Kentucky State University at its June meeting, marking a significant step in the university's transformation to a polytechnic institution under Senate Bill 185.

The Council approved 6 newly defined areas of study for KSU: Applied Sciences, Engineering, Health Sciences, Humanities, Natural Sciences and Technology. Together, these areas will organize the university's academic portfolio around highly technical, industry-based applied learning aligned with Kentucky's workforce needs, according to the council.

Under the new structure, KSU will continue 28 academic programs that support the university's revised mission and long-term academic strategy, the council reported. The approved programs include:

Applied Sciences : Agriculture, Food, and Environment; Aquaculture; Environmental Science and Technology; Exercise Science; Interdisciplinary Studies; and Social Work.

: Agriculture, Food, and Environment; Aquaculture; Environmental Science and Technology; Exercise Science; Interdisciplinary Studies; and Social Work. Engineering : Biological and Agricultural Engineering; Manufacturing and Agricultural Engineering; and supporting STEM programs designed to strengthen KSU's applied, technical and land-grant mission.

: Biological and Agricultural Engineering; Manufacturing and Agricultural Engineering; and supporting STEM programs designed to strengthen KSU's applied, technical and land-grant mission. Health Sciences : Nursing; Nursing Practice; Exercise Science; Psychology; and Social Work, which support growing workforce needs in health, behavioral health and human services.

: Nursing; Nursing Practice; Exercise Science; Psychology; and Social Work, which support growing workforce needs in health, behavioral health and human services. Humanities : Elementary Education; Special Education; Music and Industry; Mass Communication; Interdisciplinary Studies; and Criminal Justice, which preserve core liberal studies and professional pathways while aligning with applied learning and workforce preparation.

: Elementary Education; Special Education; Music and Industry; Mass Communication; Interdisciplinary Studies; and Criminal Justice, which preserve core liberal studies and professional pathways while aligning with applied learning and workforce preparation. Natural Sciences : Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Aquaculture, Agriculture, Food, and Environment; and Environmental Science and Technology.

: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Aquaculture, Agriculture, Food, and Environment; and Environmental Science and Technology. Technology: Computer Science – Cybersecurity; Mass Communication with technology and digital media integration; Business Administration; and other programs positioned for online growth, workforce alignment and applied learning.

The recommendation followed a comprehensive review of each academic program's financial stability, enrollment viability, workforce demand, academic outcomes and alignment with KSU's new polytechnic mission, the council detailed.

As part of the same action, the council approved the closure of four undergraduate programs: music education, music performance, political science and child development and family studies. KSU will develop teach-out plans for affected students, which must be submitted to the Commission on Colleges and Universities, formerly the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

"Today's action helps Kentucky State University move forward with a clearer academic identity, stronger alignment to workforce needs and a more focused path for student success," CPE President Aaron Thompson said. "KSU's future as a polytechnic institution must be built on programs that are sustainable, mission-driven and connected to opportunity for students and the Commonwealth."

The Council also approved a financial obligation and expenditure approval policy for KSU to streamline processes created by Senate Bill 185, which requires KSU to seek prior approval from CPE for expenditures over $20,000, the council added. The policy requires KSU to submit an annual operating budget to CPE for monitoring purposes and allows KSU to submit a master position list and list of contractual obligations each academic year for one-time approval by CPE.

The board also took the following actions at the June meeting:

Approved proposed tuition and fee increases for academic year 2026-27 for the University of Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University and Western Kentucky University. The proposals fall within approved CPE ceilings, which state that increases shall not exceed $675 over 2 years or $450 in any one year for research universities, and $630 over 2 years or $420 in any one year for comprehensive universities. The board also delegated approval authority to the CPE president for tuition and fee rates for Northern Kentucky University, KCTCS and the University of Louisville, provided their proposed rates comply with CPE parameters.

Approved two new academic programs at the University of Kentucky — a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in Music Industry — and one new program at Eastern Kentucky University, an Applied Associate of Science in Air Traffic Management.

Approved a $1.5 million interim capital project to create a health sciences simulation lab at Somerset Community College.

The board will hold its next meeting on Sept. 28 at the Owensboro Convention Center in conjunction with the biennial Postsecondary Education Trusteeship Conference, which will take place Sept. 28-29.