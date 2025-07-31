Kentucky State University hosts summer STEM program for students

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State University is currently hosting a summer program aimed at middle school, high school, and college students across the state of Kentucky, focusing on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and health careers. This initiative is a collaboration between Saint Joseph Health, the "More in Common Alliance," and the Morehouse School of Medicine.

Ellis Dean, the Marketing and Communications Manager for the Morehouse School of Medicine, explained the purpose of the program, stating, “We came up with this idea last year about how to put together a program to introduce kids in Kentucky, kids from all over the state of Kentucky, some from rural areas and some from urban areas, and show them what a career in health and science could look like.” The program emphasizes practical, hands-on activities in STEM and clinical settings.

One of the highlights of the program includes a trip to the Aquaculture Center, where students had the opportunity to explore research ponds, a hatchery, and laboratories designed for aquaculture. Khenedi Brown, an incoming high school freshman who aims to enter the medical field, shared her experience at the camp, saying, “This camp has been very beneficial for me. I feel like it has helped me explore my options in agriculture and medicine. It is helping me in many ways.”

Khenedi expressed her motivation, stating, “Going to the hospital gave me a better look at what I would like to do, and I am even thinking about doing some volunteer work there.” Throughout the week, she has been guided by a mentor, Nomnso Nwanze, a second-year medical student. Nomnso emphasized the importance of mentorship, saying, “I just like to go back to my community and teach some of the kids. Khenedi is very bright and very active in her community, wanting to be a healthcare worker or doctor in the future. I hope to be a beacon and mentor for her.”

As this year's camp approaches its conclusion, leaders hope that students leave with new insights and expanded horizons regarding their career options in health and science. Ellis Dean encapsulated the goal: “A new perspective on their careers and expanding horizons.”