Kentucky State University prepares for its president's inauguration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In eight days, a new president is officially stepping in at Kentucky State University. Dr. Koffi Akakpo has been on campus since last summer but he's still looking forward to laying out future plans.

Dr. Akakpo says, "You know we have come a long way. I came here July 1 last year and found an institution that was troubling not only that we have MIP; an audit was not done for '21, '22, '23; we needed to balance the budget; enrollment was so low; and then our dorms and some of our buildings were in very bad shape. So, look back at 13 months of and now I can say a lot has happened."

Dr. Akakpo is originally from Togo in West Africa. He moved to Ohio where he grew up. He's worked in the Ohio state government. He served at north central state before coming to Kentucky to serve at Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

Dr. Akakpo says, "It was to me like everything was coming full circle. Because I started with an HBCU and here I am starting at an HBCU."

During his time at North Central State College in Ohio he was able to get finances back on track. He says he can use that experience here… and says they've seen a turnaround in the last year.

"So, within 12 months we were able to balance the budget, we did not go ask for a state bail out. We balanced the budget and we also been able to put some funds in our fund balance -- which in our households we call a savings account,” says Dr. Akakpo.

During his time in higher education Akakpo has created his own philosophy. It includes focusing on student retention and enrollment -- on campus and growing online. When he got to KSU he says the admissions office was non-existent. But since March they've been working to rebuild.

He explains, "As of two days ago, we were at 2,273... A few students shy of the 3,000 goal. But this does not include the online. We also have currently 170 students online for the first eight weeks of the semester."

KSU’s iconic yellow brick road is a reminder about the journey alumni had here and how they also play a role in moving things forward.

Dr. Akakpo says, "They push me a little bit, but I love them dearly and I believe I can’t do this job without them. So, it's gonna be a teamwork and as I mentioned earlier the fundraising of the capitol campaign that we're gonna launch I’m gonna rely on them heavily."

KSU has been a vital option for higher education for people in this state and others for generations. Dr. Akakpo believes it’s important to keep sharing this school’s story.

He says, "We have our footprint in all 120 counties we also do so much in every single county but not many people know about it. I was in a high school right here in the county and I asked students... I told them I’m the president of Kentucky State University, and they asked me ‘What is that?’ Right here in Frankfort, people don’t know about Kentucky State University. So, we're gonna display what we do for the commonwealth and our country and what impact we're having. "

