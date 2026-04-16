Kentucky students and health experts fight rising youth tobacco use

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — People across Kentucky came together Thursday morning in downtown Lexington to take on tobacco use, with a growing focus on how new nicotine products are gaining popularity among young people.

"Remember that you can make an impact when you speak out about what you care about," Delanie Crump said.

Crump, a Boyd County High School sophomore, said the impact of nicotine is already being felt in her hometown.

"I live in Eastern Kentucky in Ashland and around there, it's a really high prevalence of nicotine use and tobacco use like it is all over Kentucky," Crump said. "But it's especially a problem up there. We see a lot of youth using in my school and I just thought it was really important issue to address if I had the opportunity to."

Amanda Fallin-Bennett, a University of Kentucky nursing associate professor, said she has seen the effects of tobacco firsthand.

"As a nurse, I remember when we would see so many patients who have been negatively impacted by years of smoking," Fallin-Bennett said. "And so as a researcher I became passionate about trying to come up with or help disseminate better ways for prevention or treatment of tobacco use."

Griffin Nemeth, a UK pharmacy student, said he has the opportunity through school and the "I Can End the Trend" program to see both the clinical and advocacy sides of the issue.

"It's really awesome for me to come and see advocates like Delanie at conferences like these and speak about the issues that are facing youth today," Nemeth said.

Nemeth noted that youth tobacco use remains a growing concern nationwide.

"In 2024, there were about 19.7% of high school students who were using e-cigarettes all across the United States," Nemeth said. "I'm able to see the clinical side of nicotine dependence and then come talk about the advocacy side. So I have a unique public health approach I think when I'm discussing issues like youth tobacco use."

Despite the challenges, advocates are building a movement to fight back against the trend.

"It's a really big fight to go against all of the industries so I think it's important to remember that you can make an impact when you do things like this," Crump said.