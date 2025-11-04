Kentucky students can showcase agricultural heritage in state contest

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is inviting students across the state to participate in its annual Poster and Essay Contest, offering young people a chance to celebrate the commonwealth's farming legacy.

The 2026 contest theme is "Bluegrass Roots, Agriculture Strong," encouraging participants to demonstrate through words, original artwork or photographs how Kentucky's heritage connects to its agricultural foundation.

Students in grades K-12 can submit a poster, an essay of 500 words or less, or a digital entry featuring photos or original digital artwork. Each submission must include the contest theme and be postmarked by Friday, March 20, 2026.

Winners will be announced by Friday, April 17, 2026. The competition will select winners in each grade for both poster and essay categories, while one statewide winner will be chosen for digital artwork. Each winner receives a $100 award from Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom and recognition at the 2026 Poster and Essay Contest Awards Ceremony.

Students can find complete contest rules and entry forms here.