Kentucky students rank 4th nationally on ACT among states testing all graduates

(LEX 18) — Kentucky's Class of 2025 achieved an average composite ACT score of 18.4, placing the state fourth among states that test 100% of their graduates, according to data released by ACT on Oct. 15.

The state ranked behind Nebraska (19.2), Wyoming (19.1) and Tennessee (18.8) in average composite scores. A total of 77 Kentucky students earned a perfect score of 36 on the college admissions exam.

Kentucky's average composite score for 2025 dropped slightly from the 18.6 recorded by the Class of 2024. However, the number of graduates taking the ACT increased to 52,946, up from 51,029 the previous year — a 3.8% increase.

The ACT was administered to all Kentucky high school juniors as part of state testing funded by the Kentucky Department of Education. The exam measures students' readiness for college in core academic content areas.

"We have made great strides in several different areas over the last few years, particularly with literacy and numeracy instruction, that will lead to quality educational outcomes and more vibrant learning experiences for our students," Fletcher said.

The state also funded an optional free senior retake opportunity, which enabled more than 19,800 graduates in 2025 to meet college readiness benchmarks. A majority of Kentucky students (66%) took the ACT more than once, with retesting students improving their ACT superscore by an average of 2.3 points.

Students in the Class of 2025 took 4,077 ACT tests using fee waivers, which cover testing costs for students who meet certain economic need indicators.

Starting in spring 2026, Kentucky high school juniors will take the SAT during the school day as part of the state's required college admissions exam testing. The state's contract with ACT ended on June 30, 2025.