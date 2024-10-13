'Kentucky Students Voice Team' bus tour makes stops in Lexington to talk about Amendment 2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington was just one of three stops the "Kentucky Students Voice Team" made on Sunday, which gave students a chance to voice their thoughts on Amendment 2.

The amendment focuses on how the state should spend its public dollars by splitting funds between private and public schools or keeping them within public schools.

"We understand students acutely how it would impacted us. Cause we spend so much time in our schools," said Peter Jefferson, a student in Fayette County.

People gathered at Triangle Park and tried to see what the measure would mean from a student's point of view.

Ivy Litton, who attends Rowan County High School, says if the amendment passes, her little sister will not have the same opportunities that helped shape Litton's life.

"I've been very involved in things like speech and debate, track and field, and different programs. That made me like I have a home at school," said Litton. "Those are the programs that are going to be defunded. I would be worry for younger students coming in high schools having those same opportunities or any opportunities at all. Cause that's what's on the line."

The Kentucky Center for Economic Policy has estimated the cost for each county if Amendment 2 passes and calculated the number of jobs that could be affected. For example, they say Rowan County could lose about 6.3 million dollars and about 89 jobs.

Litton, who grew up in that area, says public schools are vital in rural Kentucky.

"Public schools are important," said Litton. "They are an absolute lifeline for people in rural parts of Kentucky and more urban parts of Kentucky as well."

Past and current students who spoke at Triangle Park about Amendment 2 wanted to remind Kentuckians that they would be affected come election day.

"They are voting on our experience," said Jefferson. The students added that experience is on the line.