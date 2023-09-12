Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice Laurence B. VanMeter to not seek re-election in 2024

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice Laurance B. VanMeter will not seek re-election in 2024.

Chief Justice VanMeter's has served at all four levels of Kentucky’s judiciary as a Fayette District Judge, Fayette Circuit Judge, Court of Appeals Judge, and Supreme Court Justice throughout his nearly 30-year judiciary career. When VanMeter was elected to the Supreme Court in 2016, he became the third person to have held office at all four levels and is the only one of those to have served as Chief Justice.

"The greatest privileges of my professional life have been to serve the people of Central Kentucky as their Justice on the Court for the past seven years, and to have been elected by my colleagues as Chief Justice," said VanMeter in a statement. "However, the time is right for me to begin a new chapter and turn the reins over to someone else. I am announcing my decision now so that any qualified judges and lawyers can make the decision as to whether this office and consequent election campaign are appropriate for them. I am grateful and humbled by the trust of voters, my colleagues, and for the support of my family. I will honor the trust reposed on me by finishing this term dedicated fully to the judicial process for the people of Kentucky."

Chief Justice VanMeter serves as the Justice from the 5th Appellate Court District, comprised of Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Jessamine, Madison, Scott and Woodford Counties.