Kentucky Supreme Court lifts injunction: Governor Beshear responds to developments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear was surprised by the Kentucky Supreme Court’s ruling, which said the laws limiting his emergency powers should not have been blocked.

"I will say I was surprised by the decision,” said Beshear. “There was page upon page in the previous opinion talking about potential constitutional powers. I think part of the court had a change of heart. But it is what it is. When they rule, that's the law. Do I think it'll have some ramifications? Yes. But at the end of the day, once that comes out, you have to follow it."

Despite the surprise, Beshear said he is prepared to work with lawmakers. He said he has already had multiple calls with leaders of both legislative chambers.

“Our talks have been constructive. It has been a good dialogue,” said Beshear. “I hope they will make the very best, and sometimes, courageous decisions that are necessary.”

Beshear said he will not be able to respond to the pandemic like he has previously.

“What will change is the scope of the decisions that I can make or what we can do is going to be more limited, depending on what the legislature decides,” he explained.

He explained that tough choices await lawmakers now.

“Up to now, I've carried the football. I've been able to make the tough, unpopular decisions - and trust me, I've seen some of the protesters that show up when I believe I did the right thing. It was still the hard thing. Rarely is doing the right thing the easy thing,” said Beshear. “The policy decisions now, though… the Supreme Court has said have to be made by the legislature."