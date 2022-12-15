Kentucky Supreme Court strikes down school choice measure as unconstitutional

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled that a controversial school choice measure is unconstitutional, agreeing with a lower court's ruling, according to a decision released Thursday.

House Bill 563, 2021's school choice bill, would create a tax-credit scholarship fund in Kentucky. That money could then be used to let kids go to schools other than their local public schools.

Parents in favor of school choice say it would take the financial burden off some families struggling to pay for other types of schools, but public education supporters believe the bill creates a voucher system that takes money away from already underfunded public schools.

The bill narrowly passed the Kentucky General Assembly in 2021. Gov. Beshear vetoed the measure, but the legislature then overrode that veto.

A Franklin County district court judge ruled it unconstitutional. Attorney General Daniel Cameron then appealed that decision to the Kentucky Supreme Court, and the court heard arguments on the case back in October.

"We're saddened that parents across the Commonwealth won’t be able to use the needs-based funding provided by Kentucky's Education Opportunity Account Program to expand learning opportunities for their children," said Attorney General Daniel Cameron in a statement. "Our office is committed to helping ensure the best educational opportunity for every child."

Read the court's ruling below: