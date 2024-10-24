Kentucky Supreme Court to allow Scott County deputy to sue former supervisor, city after 2018 shooting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Supreme Court will allow a Scott County Deputy shot by a fellow officer to sue his former supervisor, along with the city of Georgetown.

Along with that decision released today, Kentucky's highest court did largely uphold the dismissal of the lawsuit by Jaime Morales, but dismissed the claims against others involved in the 20-18 shooting based on "qualified immunity."

The case will go back to Scott County Circuit Court.

Morales has been in a wheelchair since the shooting September 11, 2018 shooting.

He was shot in the back by a police officer as a joint team of police and deputies responded to a report of a suspected serial bank robber parked at a Scott County rest stop off Interstate 75.

That suspect was killed.

